Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells $255,114.84 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

