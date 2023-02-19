Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Sells $255,114.84 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
