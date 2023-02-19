Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 5,381 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
