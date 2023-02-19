Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $72,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $118.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Installed Building Products Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.