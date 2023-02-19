iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 648.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $666.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

