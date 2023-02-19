JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,027.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

