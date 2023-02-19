Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial cut their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.