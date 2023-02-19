Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Keros Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.