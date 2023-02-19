Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

KEYS stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.51. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.