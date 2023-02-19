Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Knowles were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $2,109,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 222.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.