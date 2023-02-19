Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $725.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

