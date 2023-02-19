Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock worth $6,151,394. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

