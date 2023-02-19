Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lazard were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

