LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.