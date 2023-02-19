Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

