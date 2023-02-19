LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 640.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

LXP stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

