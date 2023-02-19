Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.