Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

