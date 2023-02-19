Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.