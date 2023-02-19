Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

