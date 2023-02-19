Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercer International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

