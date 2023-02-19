Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,067.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,943.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.