Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $1,788,877.16 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $172.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.