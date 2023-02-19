Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,361.52.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.