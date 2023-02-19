MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.