MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 510.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $213.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

