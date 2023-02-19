MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $2,809,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,804,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

