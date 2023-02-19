Morgan Stanley Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $85.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.