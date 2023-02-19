Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 196,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Movado Group stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

