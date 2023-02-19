MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.84.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

