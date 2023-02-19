Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

