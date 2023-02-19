Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,258,880 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.3 %

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

LPG stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $875.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

