Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

