Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,268 shares of company stock worth $1,590,733. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PC Connection Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

CNXN stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

