Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,991 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $683.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

