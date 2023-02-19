Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

