Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

