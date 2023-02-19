Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

