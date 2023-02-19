Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

