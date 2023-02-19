Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

