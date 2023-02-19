Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

Shares of PETS opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

PetMed Express Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

