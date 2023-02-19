Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.68 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

