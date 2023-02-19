Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Up 8.6 %

CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.