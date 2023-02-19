Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.