Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMTL opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

