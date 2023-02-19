Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE IVR opened at $13.67 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $483.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.