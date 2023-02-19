Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In related news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

