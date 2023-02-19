Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.61 million, a P/E ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -599.96%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

