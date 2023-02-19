Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Presto Industries by 74.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $76.68 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

