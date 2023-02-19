Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

