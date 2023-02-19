Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.92. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $33.18.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

